Winnipeg

    • Teen accused of selling shotgun used in fatal shooting: Winnipeg police

    File image File image

    A 15-year-old male has been charged with selling a weapon police allege was used in a shooting this summer that killed another 15-year-old boy.

    The shooting took place on Aug. 5 in the Jefferson neighbourhood and involved a sawed-off shotgun.

    At the time of the incident, police said a group of teenagers were socializing in a home when one of them brought out the shotgun. They allege a 16-year-old male carelessly pointed the gun at three of the youths and the shotgun discharged, hitting and killing a 15-year-old.

    The teen’s death was the 21st homicide in the city in 2023.

    The 16-year-old was charged with manslaughter and multiple weapons charges and was detained in custody.

    On Tuesday, Winnipeg police charged a 15-year-old with weapons trafficking, alleging he sold the gun used in the shooting.

    The teen has been detained in youth custody

    The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates following Hamas attack in Israel

    On Day 4 of the latest Israel-Palestinian war, many countries are grappling with missing and killed nationals in the latest Israel-Palestinian war that has already claimed at least 1,900 lives, and is only expected to escalate.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News