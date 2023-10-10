Teen accused of selling shotgun used in fatal shooting: Winnipeg police

A 15-year-old male has been charged with selling a weapon police allege was used in a shooting this summer that killed another 15-year-old boy.

The shooting took place on Aug. 5 in the Jefferson neighbourhood and involved a sawed-off shotgun.

At the time of the incident, police said a group of teenagers were socializing in a home when one of them brought out the shotgun. They allege a 16-year-old male carelessly pointed the gun at three of the youths and the shotgun discharged, hitting and killing a 15-year-old.

The teen’s death was the 21st homicide in the city in 2023.

The 16-year-old was charged with manslaughter and multiple weapons charges and was detained in custody.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police charged a 15-year-old with weapons trafficking, alleging he sold the gun used in the shooting.

The teen has been detained in youth custody

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.