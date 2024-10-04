WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Teen boy dead after assault outside Manitoba home: RCMP

An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated photo. (File Image)
Police say a 16-year-old boy has died after an assault outside a northern Manitoba home.

RCMP were called just before 2 a.m. Friday to a report of an assault in progress involving two teens outside a home on Black Sturgeon Falls, a community about 35 kilometres east of Lynn Lake, Man.

Mounties arrived on scene and found a 16-year-old boy outside the home. He was pronounced dead.

Another 16-year-old boy was arrested and remains in custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

