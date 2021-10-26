Teen girl killed after being hit by a car on Manitoba highway

WINNIPEG -

A 17-year-old girl died on Monday after she was hit by a car on Highway 21.

Police responded to the collision, which occurred about five kilometres west of the Sioux Valley, around 8:40 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found the teenager, who is from the Birdtail Sioux First Nation, on the road after being hit by a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mounties investigated and determined that the victim had been travelling in a car on Highway 21. The car stopped, she got out and was then hit by a passing car.

The driver of the car that hit the 17-year-old, a 35-year-old woman from the R.M. of Wallace-Woodworth, was not hurt. The woman stopped at the scene and called 911.

The car that the victim was in left the scene before police arrived. Police later found it in Virden and seized it for further investigation.

Virden RCMP officers, the criminal collision investigation team, a forensic collision reconstructionist, forensic identification services, and the major crime services are investigating.