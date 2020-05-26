WINNIPEG -- A Manitoba judge has sentenced a Winnipeg teen to the youth maximum sentence for his involvement this past November in a robbery at the Tyndall Market Liquor Mart, and for ensuing threats and attacks on patrons inside and outside of an attached mall.

Judge Dale Schille told court Tuesday morning at the Manitoba Youth Centre the violence was of a gratuitous nature, as the youth received a three-year sentence.

Court heard the 15-year-old, along with two co-accused, went into the Liquor Mart on the afternoon of Nov. 20, 2019, hiding their faces while grabbing several bottles of liquor off the shelves before leaving the store.

The teen, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, assaulted three employees, before leaving the store and attacking and threatening people in the attached mall.

In all, there were 10 victims, but Schille told court the violence has affected far more people.

“The impact of these offences is not restricted to the persons involved,” Schille told the court, saying it left many more Winnipeggers shaken and feeling unsafe.

Liquor Mart employee Randi Chase was knocked unconscious in the attack. She suffered a seizure, a concussion, and has had ongoing seizures ever since. Chase has also been unable to return to work and told the court during an earlier sentencing hearing that she still struggles with the emotional impact of the incident.

Another Liquor Mart employee who provided a victim impact statement told the court he suffered a fractured shoulder, torn ligaments, a sprained wrist, and is still dealing with persistent back pain. The employee has sought physiotherapy treatment for the injuries, and said he will soon have to pay out-of-pocket costs of $300 per month, when his benefits run out.

Court heard the 15-year-old, who was born in Winnipeg but grew up on a Manitoba First Nation, has no previous record and pleaded guilty to several offences. Schille said the teen was intoxicated by drugs and alcohol to the point that he had no memory of committing the offences.

Schille told the court while he feels the teen is remorseful, the severity and number of offences warrants the maximum youth sentence.

With credit for time served, the teen has two years and three months left on his sentence.

Schille told court nine months of the remaining sentence will be served in secure custody, where the teen will undergo substance abuse treatment.

The remainder of the sentence will be served in open custody, followed by a portion of the sentence to be served under community supervision.