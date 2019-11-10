WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg teen with autism is showcasing his talents with a new book.

Sam Mercier celebrated the launch of his new book “Exploring with Sam,” a colouring book about Winnipeg Beach, at the Dakota Field House on Saturday.

The drawings tell the story and the history of the area, a place very close to Sam’s heart.

Sam worked in collaboration with the owner of a local coffee shop, where he works, to release his book.

“My wife was at the lake with him all summer and they spent a lot of time doing the drawings and a lot of time spent refining the drawings and kind of helping him to understand how his love for Winnipeg beach could be shown through the drawings," said Guy Mercier, Sam’s father.

Sam spent the better part of last summer working on his book, and Saturday’s launch was the culmination of a lot of hard work.