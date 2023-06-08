Teenager charged with manslaughter following Swan River homicide

A 15-year-old male has been arrested and charged following the death of a 29-year-old woman last week in Swan River.

The male, who cannot be named due to his age, was arrested in Winnipeg on June 7 and charged with manslaughter in connection with the woman’s death.

RCMP said the woman’s body was found inside the home on March 29. RCMP says the male is from Swan River and allegedly knew the woman.

The male is in custody and charges have not been proven in court.