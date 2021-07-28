WINNIPEG -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following an assault at a convenience store in Winnipeg’s North End on Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police officers received a report of an assault at the back of a convenience store in the 100 block of Salter Street at around 1:10 a.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people with injuries – a 17-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man.

Both were taken to the hospital, but the teenager died from his injuries. The 30-year-old man is in stable condition.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.