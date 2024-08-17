Teenager found safe after leaving family campsite: RCMP

A 17-year-old girl has been found safe after she went missing while on a family camping trip in the Lower Fort Garry area earlier this month.

In a Saturday morning news release, RCMP said Alexis Traverse was camping with her family on Aug. 7 when she left and never returned.

Officers believed the teenager may have been in Winnipeg.

Later that evening, RCMP confirmed the girl was safely located. Mounties thanked the public and the media for their help in the search.