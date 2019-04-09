

CTV Winnipeg





St. Pierre Jolys RCMP said Tuesday that a local boy is in custody after making threatening comments online towards Niverville Collegiate Institute.

The RCMP were contacted Monday before 3 p.m. after school staff were made aware of the social media comments, which included a photo of a teenage boy with a gun.

The school was put in a hold and secure and police stayed on scene to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Within an hour of the complaint being lodged, a 15-year-old student who is believed to have made the threat was located at his Niverville home and arrested.

The hold and secure was lifted once he was arrested.

The teenager was remanded into custody on charges of uttering threats and several weapons-related charges.

RCMP continue to investigate.