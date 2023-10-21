The 3-hour armed standoff in Valley Gardens Friday

A Winnipeg man is behind bars after a armed standoff with police Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said they got the call around 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 20, when officers responded to home in Valley Gardens for a report of a domestic dispute.

When they arrived, officers encountered a man armed with a knife who retreated inside the house and refused to leave.

The officers also learned that the three other people living in the home had gotten out before their arrival.

The police crisis negotiation team was brought in to deal with the armed and barricaded suspect. A three-hour standoff ensued.

With additional help from the tactical support team and Air1, the man was eventually taken into custody. The suspect was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he was assessed and medically cleared.

The 36-year-old man faces charges of assault and uttering threats, as well as four counts of disobeying the court. He remains in custody and is not being named to protect the family's identity.

Police say there were no physical injuries during the incident, however the WPS Victim & Volunteer Services and the Manitoba Justice Victim Services Unit will continue to support the family.