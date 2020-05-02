WINNIPEG -- Fierté Canada/Canada Pride Festival, which was set to take place in Winnipeg this year, has been postponed until 2022 due to the growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pride Winnipeg and Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) made the announcement on Friday, saying this decision comes after a lot of consideration and consultation.

The organizations noted the key factor in this postponement is the safety and well-being of the public.

“We believe moving Canada Pride to summer 2022 is the best decision for everyone,” says Barry Karlenzig, president of Pride Winnipeg, in a news release.

“We know that many people are facing economic challenges and our country is focused on ending the pandemic so there are many barriers that we hope to avoid with this decision.”

The news release said that due to government restrictions regarding large group gatherings, Pride Winnipeg would not be able to put on the festival it had spent years planning. But, by postponing the event, organizers have the opportunity to make the 2022 celebration all that it can be.

“Working together, FCP and Pride Winnipeg look forward to celebrating with everyone at Canada Pride in summer 2022,” said Dana Marsh, president of FCP.

“Pride celebrations will still happen, just differently this year and we’ll be as loud and proud as ever. We encourage you to find ways to connect with your communities and celebrate in new ways.”

Pride Winnipeg announced it will be hosting a virtual Pride from Sept. 4 to 13, saying it will also continue to plan for its 2021 festival as scheduled.