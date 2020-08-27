WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government unveiled its South Perimeter Highway Design Study on Thursday, which showcases the changes ahead for PTH 100.

This study includes input from both stakeholders and the public and involves areas in Headingley, Macdonald, Springfield, and Winnipeg.

It goes on to outline the changes coming to PTH 100, which will be completed in two phases.

The first phase includes upgrading the highway to a four-lane divided freeway, with improvements to the structure, interchanges, and bridges. The second phase includes upgrading the highway to a six-lane divided freeway, reconfiguring the existing PTH 100, and building new interchanges.

“Our government’s first priority is the safety of Manitobans on our roads and we want to make the South Perimeter safer and easier to travel for the approximately 30,000 vehicles that drive it every day,” said Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler in a news release.

“We’ve set out to do substantive work to address safety and operational problems, and this study will serve as our blueprint for the next 20 to 30 years.”

In November 2017, the Manitoba government announced it hired WSP Canada Group Ltd. to put together the study into the reconstruction of the South Perimeter Highway.

The province said its goal was to upgrade the highway to a freeway standard with no at-grade crossings from the Trans-Canada Highway West interchange at Portage Avenue to Trans-Canada Highway East interchange at Fermor Avenue. Any intersecting roads or railways would instead be separated by interchanges and overpasses.

Public engagement for the project began in 2018, which involved nine open houses between August 2018 and December 2019.

