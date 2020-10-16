WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg may soon be getting rid of library fines.

Coun. Sherri Rollins has put forward a motion to the standing policy committee on protection, community services and parks, saying that library fines and fees can be a barrier to library access, especially for youth and low-income households.

The motion notes that libraries across North America have developed fine-free models, and are creating policies to get rid of late fees and patrons’ debt.

The motion, therefore, recommends the city waive overdue library fines for outstanding materials and DVD/Blue-Ray account balances to Dec. 31, 2020. It also refers the permanent elimination of fines for overdue library materials to the 2021 budget process.

The committee will discuss the motion at its meeting on Oct. 19.