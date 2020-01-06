WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is looking to study how it can strengthen the security system on public transit, but one group of people is saying it may cause more harm than good.

The city put out a request for proposals (RFP) looking for consultants to study transit models, taking into account planned infrastructure growth, such as the second stage of the southwest rapid transit corridor.

According to the RFP, the study would need to provide an analysis of the transit-system infrastructures in six similar-sized Canadian cities, as well as a review of the security; it would need to identify the appropriate security options for Winnipeg, as well as how transit inspectors’ powers would need to be expanded and what type of training would be required; It would also need to lay out the costs for each security model. The RFP also said key stakeholders, such as the Winnipeg Police Service, Winnipeg Police Association, the province, and the Winnipeg Association of Public Service officers, would need to be consulted.

ONE GROUP SPEAKS OUT

Winnipeg Police Cause Harm, which described itself on Facebook as “a group of concerned residents working to increase public awareness of the negative impacts of policing on the city,” wants the city to cancel the RFP.

“We’re deeply concerned about both the content of the proposed study and the apparent lack of community input outlined by the RFP,” said group member James Wilt in a news release.

“Moving towards more security on buses is a dangerous and costly decision that further entrenches systems of oppression instead of pursuing policies that improve transportation access for all and actually reduce risk of assaults for transit workers.”

According to Winnipeg Police Cause Harm, if policing is increased on public transit it won’t address security concerns but will lead to racial profiling and the escalation of conflict.

The group highlighted a 2016 poll from the Amalgamated Transit Union, in which fare disputes were cited as the main reason for assaults on transit operators.

The group said the “obvious” response would be to lower fares, with the goal of getting rid of them altogether.

THE ROLE OF TRANSIT INSPECTORS

Currently, transit inspectors conduct the security functions on Winnipeg buses, though police can be called for serious incidents.

Transit inspectors are designated as special constables, who can issue transit by-law infraction notices and banning orders, and stop disruptive passengers from getting on buses. What they can’t do is make people show ID, and arrest or detain passengers.

The RFP submission deadline is Jan. 31, 2019.