WINNIPEG -- All Winnipeg libraries that are currently closed will reopen for holds pick-up services in August.

The City of Winnipeg announced Tuesday the remaining library branches that closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will begin offering holds pick-up service and telephone service starting on Aug. 4.

The one exception to this is the Cornish Library, which is currently closed for renovations.

The city added that for those who have items checked out from the closed libraries, they will now be accepting returns during regular operating hours. Operating hours for each library are available online on the city's website.

Book return slots will not be open to customers outside of regular operating hours.

The city said all returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before they’re returned to regular circulation, which is based on current research on the lifespan of COVID-19 on specific library materials.

The city said due dates for all materials checked out will be staggered to avoid exceeding capacity limits at library branches.