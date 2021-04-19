WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government released the list of the projects that are eligible to help with the redevelopment of The Bay in Downtown Winnipeg, including repairs and exhibits.

As part of the province’s 2021 budget, it announced a $25-million trust for projects that will help to restore, preserve and maintain the heritage of the building, which closed its doors for good in November 2020.

On Monday, Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox and Municipal Relations Minister Derek Johnson announced the projects that are eligible for the funds, which are being held in trust by the Winnipeg Foundation. The eligible projects include:

Conservation efforts to restore the building’s heritage elements, such as the building facade and the interior curved elevator bank;

Capital repairs, including structural repairs and building stabilization; and

The creation and installation of exhibits, which depict the history of The Bay building, in the window displays on the main floor or other locations in the building.

The eligible projects can be completed over a 10-year period, up until March 31, 2031.

“Manitobans have many memories attached to The Bay building,” Cox said.

“It was more than just a retail location. It’s part of our province’s heritage and the social fabric of our Downtown Winnipeg.”

Johnson noted that the redevelopment of The Bay building will be a great addition to the continued vitality of Downtown Winnipeg.

The province noted that if the entire $25 million is not used by 2031, the rest of the money will be transferred to Manitoba’s heritage resources endowment fund to support other designated provincial and municipal heritage buildings.

The Bay building in Downtown Winnipeg originally opened in 1926 and was granted protected heritage status in 2019.

- With files from CTV’s Devon McKendrick.