WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers were out in force Saturday enjoying the newly expanded Centennial River skating trail.

The trailnow goes all the way from the Forks to Osbourne Street. The walking and cross country ski trails continue on to Hugo Street.

This year you can learn all about the history of the Winnipeg Foundation’s 100th Anniversary with signage along the route.

Last year, the trail didn’t open due to variable water levels.

The Forks asks that people respect physical distancing and gathering limits when skating.