WINNIPEG -- With the weather warming up, a Winnipeg woman wants families out enjoying walks to keep an eye out for bears – teddy bears, to be more specific.

Sheilah Restall started The Great Winnipeg Bear Hunt as a way for parents and children to enjoy the warmer weather. Anyone can take part in the hunt – the idea is pretty simple, she said.

"You put teddy bears or stuffies in your front windows, and that way kids and parents, when they go for their walks now that is warm, can go 'hunting' for teddy bears," Restall told CTV News.

"It just gives a bit of excitement and fun for everyone."

Restall is asking any Winnipeggers who are up for it to participate in the hunt. There are a few ways to get involved – Restall encourages the 'hunters' to share their bear hunt photos on social media using #wpgbearhunt.

She said a map is currently being built to help families find the areas in the city where some teddy bears may be hiding out.

The other way to get involved is by putting a teddy bear or stuffed animal in your window for people to find.

"Especially during COVID, and everyone being isolated, and not being able to do a lot of things with family and friends – I think people are feeling a lack of community," Restall said. "This is one of those ways that, even when we are all far apart, we can still feel a sense of community."

You can find more information about The Great Winnipeg Bear Hunt by following it on social media.

-with files from CTV's Zachary Kitchen