WINNIPEG -- A group of Winnipeg kids are spending their summer in the classroom, but instead of learning math, English and science, they are getting first-hand experience in the film industry.

Roshan Prince, a singer, actor and producer, has written ‘13Teen,’ a feature film that includes both Punjabi and English dialogue. The film is being shot in Winnipeg and stars actors from the Fame School and Studio.

“13Teen is a story of a teenager, neglected by the parents, and circumstances actually take him into drugs, “said Prince, who is also the director of the film.

Japneet Gill, one of the actors in the movie, said the film’s characters show what daily life is like for kids these days.

“In the movie sometimes we see start singing as classmates, how we fool around. Sometimes we do mini chemistry units, how we do in normal life school. It’s just to show how kids communicate,” Gill said.

The movie also includes both English and Punjabi dialogue, something actor Sehgeet Kaur said other kids will be able to relate to.

“If you think about it, we are Punjabi, but we also grew up in Winnipeg, right? So, we speak English, but we also speak Punjabi,” Kaur said.

“So in the film, you’re going to see a lot of that. We switch back from English to Punjabi, so I think that’s something that kids are going to relate to as well.”

Raman Sood, a parent of one of the actors, said the movie is helping to give both Winnipeg and the kids involved some exposure to the film industry.

“Winnipeg is getting exposure. It’s a very hard industry to get exposed in that,” Sood said.

“The Punjabi industry movie, it’s a big business and it’s a great industry now. So a lot of our community people are living in Canada.”

Kaur added that this movie is like nothing else that has ever been done in Winnipeg.

“It’s just giving everyone more chances and it’s giving everyone a new learning experience,” Kaur said.

