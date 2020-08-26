WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg announced it will be closing its outdoor pools, wading pools and spray pads over the coming weeks.

According to the city, non-heated outdoor pools will close for the year on Sept. 4, with the exclusion of the Freight House pool, which will stay open until Sept. 7.

All heated outdoor pools will stay open until Sept. 7.

As for the city’s wading pools, most of them will begin closing later this week, except for the following four locations, which will stay open until Sept. 7: Dakota Park; McKittrick Park; Vimy Ridge Memorial Park; and Westdale.

The city’s spray pads will also remain open for the season until Sept. 7.

TEMPORARY PATIO RESTRICTIONS

Though outdoor pools and spray pads may be closing, the city has extended temporary patio licences.

Earlier in the pandemic, the city announced it fast-tracked the process to establish temporary patios at restaurants to help them bring in more customers and revenue.

These temporary licenses were initially set to end on Sept. 8, but have now been extended over a month until Oct. 13.