The latest update on COVID-19 and Influenza cases in Manitoba

Quebec adopts law making oath to King optional for elected members

Quebec's legislature has passed a law putting an end to the requirement that members swear an oath to the King. The Coalition Avenir Quebec government had tabled a bill on Tuesday making the oath to the monarch optional after three members of the opposition Parti Quebecois refused to swear the oath and were barred from sitting.

