The Manitoba charity providing comfort to families with loved ones in hospital

One Manitoba charity is helping to provide a home away from home for families while their loved ones receive care in the hospital.

Kaitlyn Reimer, who passed away from cancer in 2012, founded Katie Cares to help other kids facing tough times.

Katie Cares supports several programs, including one that gives Beanie Babies to kids undergoing medical treatment, as well as Katie’s Cottage, which provides accommodations for anyone who wants to stay close to their loved one in care.

To date, Kaitlyn’s charity has helped hundreds of families from several Manitoba communities.

“[Kaitlyn] saw something so tragic that she would have never dreamt would even happen,” said Kaitlyn’s mom Ruth Reimer in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

“She met a little girl that was badly beaten and it was there that she made a decision that she wanted to give back and she wanted to give back to kids and her community.”

Ruth said Katie Cares gave Kaitlyn a purpose and allowed her to focus on something other than her own illness.

To keep Kaitlyn’s legacy going, an online auction is raising money for the charity. Auction items include bicycles, a playhouse, and a three-day fishing trip.

“The fundraising is for all Manitobans,” Ruth said.

“Anyone can join in, anyone can sign up at the auction this coming Saturday, Sept. 21, and they can start bidding on some awesome prizes.

The auction begins at 8 a.m. on Sept. 21 and will run until 8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Katie Cares Fashion Show. More information can be found online. https://www.grunthalauctionservice.com/

Katie’s Cottage is located near the Boundary Trails Health Centre in Winkler, Man.

- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagace.