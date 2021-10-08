The military memorials getting financial boost from province

WINNIPEG -

Nine military memorials in Manitoba are getting a financial boost from the province to help with conservation and maintenance.

The province said it is putting $60,000 towards nine projects through the Military Memorial Conservation Grant.

“Our government is proud to support the work of local legions, veterans’ associations and communities to preserve military memorials, which provide all Manitobans the opportunity to reflect, learn and to give thanks to the men and women in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today,” Cathy Cox, the minister of sport, culture and heritage, said in a news release.

“We want to ensure these tributes to our veterans are preserved for the next generation, just as the peace and prosperity of our province was preserved through their efforts.”

The projects include:

$2,500 to the Belgian Veterans’ Association Royal Canadian Legion Branch 107 for a plaque restoration at the Belgian War Memorial;

$10,000 to create a memorial for 29 former Dufferin Avenue residents in Selkirk who served in the Second World War;

$3,000 to the Miami Parks Board to install the Thompson War Memorial;

$3,967 to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 77 to restore and conserve the Emerson Memorial;

$13,700 to the Royal Canadian Legion Charleswood Branch 100 for the conservation of the Sherman tank;

The R.M. of Brokenhead and Town of Beausejour to clean and restore the Garson War Memorial ($5,990) and the Tyndall War Memorial ($10,137), and add plaques for peacekeeping;

$9,133 to the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin to clean and restore the R.M. of Franklin War Memorial and replace the monument's base and pathway; and

$2,000 to the R.M. of Morris to repair and restore the Sperling cenotaph.

More information about the Military Memorial Conservation Grant can be found online.