WINNIPEG -- Vehicle theft may seem like a random act of crime, but the vehicle you drive can play a big part in the likelihood of it being stolen.

According to Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI), here are the most stolen cars in the province:

Ford F150 (9.0 per cent of thefts) Chevrolet Silverado (5.0 per cent of thefts) GMC Sierra (4.7 per cent of thefts) Dodge Ram (4.4 per cent of thefts) Dodge Grand Caravan (4.1 per cent of thefts)

Four of the top five vehicles stolen in Manitoba are trucks.

NATIONALLY

The Insurance Bureau of Canada also released its annual top 10 list of most stolen vehicles in Canada:

Ford 350SD AWD 2007 Ford 350SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2005 Ford 350SD AWD 2004 Ford 250SD AWD 2006 Ford 350SD AWD 2003 Lexus RX350/RX350L/RX450h/RX450hL 4DR AWD 2018 Ford F250 SD 4WD 2005 Ford F350 SD 4AWD 2002 Honda Civic Si 2DR Coupe 1998

The top 10 list is filled with Ford trucks, with places like Alberta skewing the numbers.

HOW TO STOP YOUR CAR FROM BEING STOLEN

It’s a cold morning in Manitoba; you run outside and start your car to warm it up. When you go back outside to leave for work, you see your car is missing.

It’s one of the most common scenarios where vehicle thieves steal cars according to MPI.

The insurance company estimates 90 per cent of car thefts are related to the use of keys. IE: Keys left in the ignition/hidden in the vehicle, or stolen from the owner.

Ninety-nine per cent of vehicles in Manitoba are equipped with an approved immobilizer, but the immobilizer is disengaged upon the use of keys, or key fobs.

The message: protect your keys.

THE IMPACT ON YOUR WALLET

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says car theft costs Canadians close to $1 billion annually.

Every year, insurance companies shell out over $540 million to replace or fix stolen vehicles.

Police, healthcare and court system costs tally $250 million.

More important to the average driver, there’s also the increased cost of insurance for owning one of the cars on the list.