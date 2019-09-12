

Manitoba Public Insurance is partnering with police to help crack down on school-zone scofflaws.

Throughout the province, MPI is funding extra police patrols around schools in September, especially at times when traffic and pedestrian volumes are heaviest.

The program is in its seventh year and will see MPI contributing $53,000 to cover the increased policing costs.

“Changing a driver’s behaviour involves a combination of education, awareness and law enforcement,” said Satvir Jatana, vice-president responsible for corporate communications, Manitoba Public Insurance. “High visibility police projects serve as a reminder for all motorists to slow down and drive with care in school zones.”

Last year’s September enforcement blitz saw 650 speeding tickets handed out.

Over the last five years, nearly 5,000 provincial offence notices for various infractions, ranging from speeding to use of a hand-held electronic while driving, failure to stop at pedestrian crosswalks and other traffic control devices, have been issued to drivers.

MPI shared these safety tips for drivers, parents and children:

For drivers:

Look well ahead to spot school buses and school zone signs; reduce speed in school zones, and wait for children to cross completely before proceeding.

Stop at least five metres behind a school bus when the upper red lights are flashing, and do not proceed until the "Stop” sign is closed and the red lights stop flashing. Motorists travelling in both directions must stop for the school bus, except if the road is divided by a median.

Scan under parked cars for the feet of children approaching traffic, and make lane changes early to allow room for children on bicycles, skateboards or roller blades.

For parents:

If you are driving your children to school, drop them off in a safe area, away from traffic; use a designated drop-off zone, if the school has one.

Talk to your children about traffic safety and the importance of staying alert to the traffic around them. This includes staying off cell phones and other electronic devices and being smart pedestrians.

For children: