WINNIPEG -- The Oak Hammock Marsh Interpretive Centre has a new name, as well as a $6 million endowment.

The Manitoba government, along with the Interlake Community Foundation, established this new endowment, which builds on the $1.5 million the province gave to the centre earlier this year to support upgrades at the facility.

Premier Brian Pallister made the announcement at a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 10, noting the province’s contribution will annually generate about $270,000 for the centre, which is a 20 per cent increase over the previous provincial operating grant.

As part of a renewal, Ducks Unlimited Canada also announced the interpretive centre has been renamed to the Harry J. Enns Wetland Discovery Centre.

This new name honours the legacy of local conservation champion Harry J. Enns, who was a Member of the Legislative Assembly from 1966 to 2003 and championed the development of the interpretive centre.

