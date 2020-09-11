WINNIPEG -- The province has released Friday's COVID-19 information for Manitoba, which shows active cases in the Prairie Mountain Health Region are dropping.

The province has announced 15 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. In a bulletin released Friday afternoon, the province said the new cases bring the total number of active COVID-19 cases to 287 active cases.

The new cases include:

Four cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region;

Three cases in Southern Health-Santé Sud; and

Eight cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The province said case investigations are ongoing and the public will be told if there is a health risk identified.

Active cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region have dropped below 100, with only 96 active cases in the region. The area remains under the restricted level in Manitoba's Pandemic Response System. There have been a total of 489 lab-confirmed cases in the region, which includes one death.

Since March, the province has had a total of 1,393 lab-confirmed cases. The current five-day test positivity rate is 1.4 per cent.

So far, the province said 1,090 people have recovered from COVID-19. There are 12 people in hospital and four people in intensive care. The number of deaths related to the disease remains at 16.

WHERE ARE THE MOST COVID-19 CASES IN MANITOBA?

Winnipeg continues to have the highest number of active cases of any district or health region in the province. As of Friday, Winnipeg was reported to have 160 active cases.

The province has released more information on the location of the COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg.

INTERACTIVE MAP: A closer look at the COVID-19 cases in Winnipeg

Not including Winnipeg, the areas in Manitoba with the highest number of active COVID-19 cases include Brandon, with 72 active cases, and Asessippi, with 13 active cases. All other districts in the province have less than 10 active cases.

The province said there were 1,475 tests completed on Thursday, bringing the total number of tests done in Manitoba since early February to 151,807.