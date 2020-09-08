WINNIPEG -- The city has announced a new committee that is designed to help make recommendations on historical markers in Winnipeg.

The new eight-member committee is known as the Welcoming Winnipeg Committee of Community Members.

The city said in a news release the committee "will make recommendations to help guide the decisions regarding requests to create new, add to, or remove/rename historical markers and place names and resolve the absence of Indigenous perspectives, experiences, and contributions in stories remembered and commemorated."

The city said the new committee is part of a motion that was passed by city council in January 2020.

The committee will be holding delegations and community presentations as it looks to gather feedback from the public and it will also provide input and advice to the Indigenous Relations Division to help with historical markers.

"The Welcoming Winnipeg initiative is just one aspect of the reconciliation process the City of Winnipeg is committed to, and will help ensure that the contributions, experiences, and perspectives of First Nations, Métis, and Inuit are reflected truthfully in our stories, historical markers, and place names," the city said in a news release.