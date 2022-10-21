The new funding that will help expand CentrePort and secure jobs
The Manitoba government is investing up to $40 million to help with the expansion and future development of CentrePort South.
Premier Heather Stefanson announced the funding at a news conference on Friday, saying that CentrePort – North America’s largest tri-modal inland port and foreign trade zone -- is an economic driver that helps to create high-paying jobs.
“Our government is pleased to provide much-needed certainty to the City of Winnipeg on this strategic infrastructure priority,” she said.
“This project will create thousands of jobs and drive investment and will put Manitoba on the world map as a transportation and trade hub in North America.”
According to the premier, about $60 million is needed for water and sewer infrastructure for the first phase of the CentrePort expansion. The City of Winnipeg has committed $20 million for this project, but this funding is conditional on provincial and federal cost-matching contributions.
Stefanson added that the $20 million from the federal government has not yet been secured, and if necessary, the provincial government will fund up to two-thirds of the expansion.
“We continue to urge the federal government to make an equal contribution to this very critical project. This project must move forward without delay,” the premier said.
CentrePort is a 20,000-acre site located in Winnipeg and the RM of Rosser. It is situated at the junction of multiple trade corridors and provides access to rail, truck and air cargo operations.
Building permits for nearly $60 million in construction have been issued in Rosser, and 600,000 square feet of new construction is underway. Over the last five years, building permits for more than $350 million of construction have been issued for CentrePort.
“The future expansion of CentrePort South will increase Manitoba’s GDP by almost $1 billion, and it will provide homes for roughly 12,000 people,” Stefanson said.
“This project is a win-win-win and a no-brainer.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal freeze on buying, selling handguns now in effect, says public safety minister
Measures to freeze the number of handguns in Canada took effect on Friday, the federal public safety minister announced in a social media post.
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
BREAKING | Steve Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Taiwanese Canadian community pays tribute to slain B.C. RCMP officer
Members of British Columbia's Taiwanese Canadian community are paying tribute to a Burnaby Mountie who was stabbed to death in the line of duty this week.
Russian threats revive old nuclear fears in central Europe
As Russia pounds Ukraine, with shelling around a nuclear power plant and repeated Russian threats to use a nuclear weapon, the Polish government ordered an inventory this month of the 62,000 air raid shelters in the country.
Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as U.K. Tories pick new leader
Several British lawmakers, including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, were trying to scoop up support on Friday ahead of a short, intense contest to replace Liz Truss as the nation's leader.
Spot a spotted lanternfly? Photograph, then kill it, Canadian Food Inspection Agency says
There are worries the spotted lanternfly, an invasive species native to Asia that made its way to the United States in 2014, is about to move into Canada, potentially spelling disaster for the country's fruit growers and wineries.
Anti-LGBTQ2S+ groups trying to elect 'god-fearing' and 'anti-woke' school board trustees, group says
It's municipal election season, and experts are warning that some far-right groups and individuals are bringing an agenda of anti-diversity and anti-LGBTQ2S+ views to an important, but often-forgotten, ballot battleground: school boards.
What you should know about the cancer-causing chemical found in recalled dry shampoo
Benzene is a petrochemical often found in vehicle emissions. So why is it sometimes found in dry shampoos and personal care products, and what are the risks to consumers' health? CTVNews.ca speaks to a cancer researcher to find out.
Regina
-
Death investigation launched after body found in Wascana Lake: police
A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found in Wascana Lake near Willow Island Thursday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
No injuries reported in fire on Princess Street
No one was injured after a fire on the 700 block of Princess Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Bank of Canada rate hikes: Economists respond to new inflation data
With the latest inflation data showing no signs of a substantial cool-down, economists are forecasting the Bank of Canada will continue its reign of aggressive rate hikes, and some predict a 'technical recession' during the first half of 2023.
Saskatoon
-
City of Saskatoon bracing for budget pressures
City administration says a property tax increase is likely in 2023 due the rising cost of fuel and energy, and inflationary pressure.
-
'It’s special': Ssak. fire chief rescues eagle for the fourth time
The fire chief in La Loche has become known for helping majestic birds of prey.
-
Saskatoon police looks to double body worn camera use
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is looking to expand its use of body worn cameras, six months after its initial pilot launch.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP helicopter, drone aid search for missing North Bay man
The North Bay Police Service is getting help from the Ontario Provincial Police to search for a missing North Bay man.
-
Kingston man fined $7K for firing toward dog, two people during northern Ont. hunt
A hunter from Kingston has been fined $7,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2018 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reached eight-month-high earlier this week
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 reached an eight-month-high earlier this week as most public health indicators continue to point towards a fall resurgence in viral activity.
Edmonton
-
Woman dies after being taken to hospital by police; ASIRT investigating
Alberta's police watchdog agency is investigating after a 22-year-old woman died while waiting at a hospital with Edmonton police officers.
-
Should your race be on your driver's licence? Edmonton Police Commission votes 'yes'
The Edmonton Police Commission wants Albertans to start self-identifying their race on driver's licences and identification cards.
-
Alberta premier says journey to fix health system within 90 days to be 'bumpy'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is promising rocky times ahead as she reorganizes the entire governance structure of provincial health services before the end of January.
Toronto
-
Ontario government to give parents up to $250 per child
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce is offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning.
-
'They will put these dollars to good use': Lecce trusts parents will spend Ontario 'catch-up' payments on their kids
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he trusts that Ontario parents will put provincial dollars to help their children catch up in school to “good use.”
-
By the numbers: A look at key figures in Ontario's municipal elections
Municipalities across Ontario will elect new local governments on Monday. Here's a look at some key figures at play in the provincewide municipal elections:
Calgary
-
'How do you sleep?': Family of critically injured teen call on hit-and-run driver to come forward
Brandon Thomas is in the intensive care unit at the Alberta Children's Hospital after being struck in a crosswalk at 16th Avenue and 46th Street N.W. on Monday.
-
Snowfall warnings issued south of Calgary and in mountain parks
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued snowfall warnings for sections of southern Alberta as up to 20 centimetres of snow is expected over the weekend.
-
Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win
Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past.
Montreal
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Start of REM service on the South Shore postponed until spring
The launch of the southern branch of the Reseau express metropolitain (REM), which was supposed to take place on Dec. 1, has been postponed until the spring, CDPQ Infra confirmed at a press conference Friday. CDPQ Infra management explained that it wanted to do more testing during the winter when operating conditions are most difficult.
-
Parti Quebecois MNAs refuse to swear oath to King Charles III
Fourteen out of 125 elected members finally refused to swear allegiance to His Majesty King Charles III, a first in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | OPP testimony on 'dysfunction' in Ottawa police during 'Freedom Convoy' continues
A senior Ontario Provincial Police officer is expected to be cross-examined this morning at the federal government's inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act.
-
'10 seconds later they were gone': More than 1,500 vehicles reported stolen in Ottawa this year
The city of Ottawa is seeing a rise in vehicle thefts this year, with more than 1,500 vehicles stolen in the first nine months.
-
LIVE AT 2 P.M.
LIVE AT 2 P.M. | Ottawa Police Services Board to introduce new police chief
The Ottawa Police Services Board will introduce a new chief for the Ottawa Police Service on Friday afternoon, three days before a new council is elected.
Atlantic
-
N.S. woman living with Crohn’s leaves province for colonoscopy due to long waits
A Nova Scotia woman who believed she needed a colonoscopy and couldn’t wait months on a list has left the province for the procedure.
-
Cape Breton senior still without power nearly a month after Fiona
Nearly a month after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region, one Cape Breton resident continues to be without power, and his property is still covered in large trees.
-
Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after N.S. mass shooting
The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash near Village of Erin
The passenger of a vehicle has died after a single-vehicle collision near the Village of Erin, according to Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Thomas Dyer sentenced to house arrest for threats against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Thomas Dyer has been sentenced to 60 days of house arrest as part of a conditional sentence after pleading guilty to uttering a threat to cause death to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Vancouver
-
David Eby to become British Columbia's NDP leader after leadership dispute
David Eby will be declared the leader of British Columbia's governing New Democrats today amid controversy around a leadership race where his only rival was disqualified.
-
Rain returns to Metro Vancouver for 1st time in weeks as region deals with impacts of drought
Metro Vancouverites woke up Friday to what's become an unfamiliar sight in recent weeks: rain.
-
'Demands on police' have increased, Vancouver officer says in wake of Mountie's death
Police have become de facto social workers for people who lack support services while struggling with homelessness, mental illness and substance use, a spokesman for the Vancouver Police Department says.
Vancouver Island
-
Reported child abduction attempt in Port Alberni unfounded, police say
Mounties on Vancouver Island say a highly publicized report of an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Port Alberni, B.C., was unfounded.
-
NEW
NEW | Malahat First Nation plan to expand Bamberton mine has residents concerned
The Malahat First Nation has applied to the province to expand the quarry and foreshore access at its Bamberton mine site, and some people living nearby are raising concerns.
-
Police identify teen suspects in Langford stabbing, assaults
Mounties in Langford, B.C., say they have identified two youth suspects who were sought in a stabbing investigation.