WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba Metis Federation (MMF) is building a new housing project in Portage la Prairie, Man.

On Wednesday, the federation broke ground on the Willow Bay housing development, which will offer affordable housing for Metis residents in the community.

The housing development will feature a triplex for families, as well as two duplexes for seniors. The seniors’ housing units will be made fully accessible with ramps, large doors and grab bars.

The MMF’s investment comes at a time when housing in Portage la Prairie is much needed. The latest numbers from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation show that the demand for housing is high in Portage la Prairie, and it’s only expected to continue to grow.

“Back in 1967 the Manitoba Metis Federation was founded and one of the first principles, the first issues that was so important to the Metis people back then was housing,” said Will Goodon, MMF minister of housing and property management.

“And even today in 2020 we still see housing to be as important, if not one of the most important issues for our people, for our nation today.”

Construction on the development is expected to be finished in early 2021.