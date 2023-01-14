The new indoor swimming pool in an unusual Linden Woods location
A new indoor swimming pool has opened in Winnipeg, offering a new space for Linden Woods residents to learn how to swim.
The Aqua Essence Swim Academy is now open at 1585 Kenaston Boulevard. Featuring a stainless steel pool – the first of its kind in Manitoba – the facility offers a number of different swim programs to students of all ages.
However, the pool is in a somewhat unusual place, according to owner Rishona Hyman, "We're in a strip mall," she said. "So yes, I built a pool in a strip mall."
Hyman - who also teaches lessons at the pool - said swimming lessons are in high demand in Winnipeg right now.
"If the City has a shortage, it affects everyone," said Hyman. "The City is the largest player, and I know that the Ys are also struggling. People are struggling and we need to work together."
Last summer, the City of Winnipeg was forced to cancel a slew of swim lessons due to staff shortages. The Aqua Essence website boasts a staff of more than 30 swim instructors.
The facility opened Saturday and is now accepting registration for all classes. It can also host birthday parties, and will offer special camps for kids.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After top-secret hearing, judge to decide on ordering federal government to repatriate Canadians detained in Syria
Following four days of hearings, including top-secret testimony on the final day of proceedings, a federal court judge will now decide if Canada has violated the rights of dozens of its citizens imprisoned in northeast Syria. More than 40 Canadians have been languishing in camps and prisons run by Kurdish authorities since 2019.
Long COVID a 'whole-body disease,' with some patients experiencing loss of taste and smell for months: expert
Aside from the more common symptoms of long COVID, some Canadians with the condition say they are also noticing long-term impacts on their ability to smell, taste and hear. Dozens of Canadians reached out to CTVNews.ca to share what their experience with long COVID has been like.
Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition
Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., is named Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photographer of the Year after capturing a photo of a lynx looking directly at the camera.
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.
As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m.
Canada sanctions more Haitian 'elites' as humanitarian crisis continues
Canada has sanctioned two more Haitian 'elites' over their alleged involvement in the country's ongoing humanitarian crisis, adding to the list of other individuals targeted by the federal government in recent months.
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
Pierre Poilievre defends his speech to Frontier Centre during Winnipeg visit
Conservative party Leader Pierre Poilievre defended his decision Friday to speak to a think tank that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
Romanian officials seize Andrew Tate's assets worth US$3.9M
Romanian authorities descended on a compound near Bucharest on Saturday to tow away a fleet of luxury cars and other assets worth an estimated US$3.9 million in the case investigating Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality who is detained in the country on charges of human trafficking.
Regina
-
'Spread the love': Teddy Bear Anonymous scavenger hunt deemed a success
Teddy Bears Anonymous teamed up with the Southland Mall on Saturday for a family focused fundraiser.
-
Sawed-off shotgun, fentanyl and fake I.D seized following arrest of impaired driver: Regina police
A man is facing over 10 charges after police found weapons, drugs and other illegal items inside a vehicle in north Regina.
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'We miss him': Sask. mother asks for help to find her missing son
The family of a missing Prince Albert man has asked the public to help locate him.
-
'Shocking and heartbreaking': Saskatoon voices support in wake of Star Blanket Cree Nation announcement
Saskatoon organizations and community groups are expressing their condolences to Star Blanket Cree Nation after 2,000 anomalies were discovered with a radar search of a former residential school.
-
'Feeling great about your finances': Advisor offers tips for 2023
Last year was a tough year financially, but you can get your books in order 2023, one financial advisor says.
Northern Ontario
-
Drag Storytime event rallies supporters in northern Ont.
Many drag events worldwide have been met with opposition as of late and the same can be said in northern Ontario Saturday.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Ukrainians in North Bay come together to continue to raise awareness
About a dozen Ukrainian people sang a popular Ukrainian song at a local grocery store in North Bay Saturday to continue the conversation and to raise awareness about what's happening overseas.
Edmonton
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Pat Rehn will not run for re-election in 2023
The MLA representing Lesser Slave Lake will not be seeking re-election in Alberta's upcoming general election.
-
Grande Prairie doctor suspended from practice by CPSA tribunal for sexual abuse
A Grande Prairie family doctor has been suspended from practice after a College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta hearing found she had a relationship with a paraplegic patient constituting 'sexual abuse.'
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts say
There have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 people seriously injured in east-end shooting
Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Toronto’s east end on Saturday.
Calgary
-
Smith says she urged minister to consider whether COVID prosecutions could succeed
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has delivered a third version of what she discussed with justice officials over how to handle the prosecution of people charged with breaking COVID-19 health rules.
-
Calgary Flames defeat Dallas in Saturday afternoon thriller
After building a big lead, the Flames hung on for dear life, defeating Dallas 6-5 in a Saturday matinee in Texas.
-
Calgarian questioning the city's maintenance priorities after dog injured in Deer Run
A Calgary woman is blaming the city for a hefty vet bill she received after a trip to the dog park.
Montreal
-
Quebec man recounts rescue attempt in propane facility explosion that left workers missing
As a ceiling and wall collapsed on a woman desperately trying to flee the scene of an explosion at a Quebec propane distribution company, Éric Lizotte could only watch in horror. The resident of St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que., whose home is just metres from Propane Lafortune, said he was in the middle of trying to rescue the unknown woman and anyone else trapped by the Thursday morning blast.
-
'Endangered Stories': Filmmaker preserves West Island history through with video capsules
One of these endangered stories is that of the Chateau St-Louis, a swanky country club built a century ago on the Baie-de-Valois that burned down after just a decade in operation.
-
Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.
As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
Large diesel spill from OC Transpo bus following crash in Ottawa's south end
An OC Transpo bus was struck by a vehicle while turning on Hunt Club Road at Hawthrone Road just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Ottawa fire.
-
Ottawa police seek witnesses to shooting on Highway 417
Ottawa police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting on Highway 417 to contact them.
-
Ottawa Public Library sees high demand for Prince Harry's memoir
Ottawa residents may have to wait a long time to get a copy of Prince Harry's new memoir from the library. As of Saturday, there were 1,831 holds for "Spare" at the Ottawa Public Library.
Atlantic
-
Union calls Halifax hospital emergency department 'revolving door' of staff
The union for health workers and nurses at a major Halifax hospital emergency department describes its staffing as a "revolving door" of junior and inexperienced employees.
-
Freezing rain warning in place for Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and southern New Brunswick
Moncton woke up to slush, ice and even more snow following Friday’s first real taste of winter.
-
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Nova Scotia
It has been beyond busy at the primary health care mobile clinic set up in Halifax's north end.
Kitchener
-
Guelph mayor proposes new tax to provide mental health, addictions resources
Provincial legislation is leading the mayor of Guelph to consider new taxes for additional mental health, addictions, and homelessness initiatives.
-
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together’: Hillside Residence opens doors to Ukrainian families fleeing war
The effort to help Ukrainian refugees re-settle in Waterloo region took another step forward as the new Hillside Residence welcomes families escaping the conflict in their home country.
-
‘He’s going to give it to his daughters’: Local author gifts children’s book to The Rock
When Kelsey Snow wrote her first children’s book she never thought it would end up in the hands of a big celebrity, especially one she had previously interacted with seven years ago.
Vancouver
-
Canada's Grocery Code of Conduct one step closer to being implemented
Canada is one step closer to creating a Grocery Code of Conduct in an effort to level the playing field for both producers and grocery stores.
-
Vancouver tenant must pay more than $500K over fire that began in her unit, court rules
A Vancouver renter's negligence led to the 2017 fire that damaged her apartment and several others, a B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled.
-
Police issue rare warning not to associate with alleged gangster in B.C. Interior
Mounties in B.C.'s Cariboo region have taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning about a man they allege is involved in gang activity.
Vancouver Island
-
Fire at Port Alberni apartment building displaces residents
A fire in a converted hotel in Port Alberni displaced the residents of 20 homes Saturday morning.
-
Push underway to secure funding for View Royal crossing guards
View Royal's previous mayor and council said it would be ending funding for crossing guards after the current school year, but now, two councillors have tabled a motion to review that decision.
-
'It's a safety issue': Nanaimo store owner uses 'Baby Shark' to deter homeless from sleeping outside shop
The catchy but often annoying children’s song "Baby Shark" is being used as a deterrent against loitering in front of a Nanaimo, B.C., business after the owner says there has been a dramatic increase in unhoused people sleeping on his doorstep.