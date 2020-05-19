WINNIPEG -- The Manitoba government is asking more than 6,200 government workers to take five unpaid days off before April 2021 as a way to keep costs under control during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A memo sent to workers says the idea is a "potential pathway" to the government's goal to save $9.5 million, or 0.8 per cent, in core government workforce costs.

“Through more of an all-hands-on-deck approach, more than 6,000 public servants from the deputy minister level down would broadly share the impact and could potentially take an extra five unpaid days off over the course of the year,” said Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services, in a statement. “The plan would not include essential employees delivering pandemic services, those working in institutional settings, seasonal workers and employees who have already requested at least five days off through our existing Voluntary Reduced Workweek program.”

Helwer added specific proposals and details are being presented for discussion with unions, management and non-union staff.

The Progressive Conservative government has said it is looking for temporary cost reductions across the public sector, including at Crown corporations and universities.

It has said the pandemic could lead to a $5 billion deficit this year because of higher healthcare costs and reduced tax revenues due to a recession.

Manitoba NDP leader Wab Kinew said in a statement that Premier Brian Pallister is giving front line workers and their families “a false choice, based on fake justifications and discredited information."

“He's pretending pay cuts and layoffs are unavoidable, or that economic gain can only come at the expense of workers, but the truth is he has another choice: he can opt to fight for jobs and protect workers across the public and private sectors,” Kinew said. “The Premier is making the wrong choice and Manitobans deserve better.”

Michelle Gawronsky, president of the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU), released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the decision, saying the province has still not told them which public sector workers would be laid off.

“While we continue to believe the government's insistence on service cuts and work reductions is wrong for our public services and wrong for Manitoba's economic recovery, we recognize that the government's proposal comes with heavy-handed threats of significant layoffs,” Gawronsky wrote. “Over the next week, we will be reviewing the government's proposal, listening to what members have to say about it, and seeking additional information from the province.”

