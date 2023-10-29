WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

The new public works building in St. Vital Park

The new $2.6 million building is located on the service road leading to the park's exit. It will continue to serve as a garage and space to house Public Works equipment and staff. (Source: Bryan Mayes)

The City of Winnipeg has a new modern staff building and garage in St. Vital Park.

The project is a result of collaboration of the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg, by way of the Canada Community-Building Fund.

St. Vital councillor Bryan Mayes said he couldn't be happier with the building. “I am pleased with all the projects I’ve been able to accomplish in St. Vital Park during my time as Councillor”, said Mayes in a news release. “The park truly is a jewel for our community.”

Mays said the new building is an example of the continued positive collaboration with the area’s Member of Parliament Dan Vandal, who was instrumental in getting the project approved.

“The federal government is proud to partner with the City of Winnipeg to support its local infrastructure priorities,” Vandal said in a news release.

The new $2.6 million building is located on the service road leading to the park’s exit. It will continue to serve as a garage and space to house Public Works equipment and staff. The change in location from the previous building now frees up space in the park for other future amenities.

