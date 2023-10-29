The new public works building in St. Vital Park
The City of Winnipeg has a new modern staff building and garage in St. Vital Park.
The project is a result of collaboration of the Government of Canada and the City of Winnipeg, by way of the Canada Community-Building Fund.
St. Vital councillor Bryan Mayes said he couldn't be happier with the building. “I am pleased with all the projects I’ve been able to accomplish in St. Vital Park during my time as Councillor”, said Mayes in a news release. “The park truly is a jewel for our community.”
Mays said the new building is an example of the continued positive collaboration with the area’s Member of Parliament Dan Vandal, who was instrumental in getting the project approved.
“The federal government is proud to partner with the City of Winnipeg to support its local infrastructure priorities,” Vandal said in a news release.
The new $2.6 million building is located on the service road leading to the park’s exit. It will continue to serve as a garage and space to house Public Works equipment and staff. The change in location from the previous building now frees up space in the park for other future amenities.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands break into aid warehouses in Gaza as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens ground offensive
Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a UN agency said Sunday, in a mark of growing desperation three weeks into the war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
Son of Canadian hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'
The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza wants the world to push for an end to the fighting and says he fears Israel's escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.
Death toll in Mexico from Hurricane Otis reaches 43
The death toll from Hurricane Otis, a Category 5 storm that battered the Mexican Pacific resort city of Acapulco, has risen to 43, said Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado in a social media post.
Wrong distance takes women's walk race athletes to mistaken record at Pan Am Games
Peru's Kimberly Garcia thought she set the world record in the women's 20 kilometers walk race at the Pan American Games. She later found out she didn't.
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
King Charles III seeks to look ahead in a visit to Kenya. But he'll have history to contend with
King Charles III wants to look to the future when his state visit to Kenya starts on Tuesday. But first he will have to confront the past.
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 at Florida street party; suspect in custody
A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a Tampa street during Halloween festivities resulted in two deaths and 18 people hospitalized, police said.
Regina
-
'One of the worst experiences of my life': Regina senior evicted from government housing unit
A Regina senior is out on the street after being evicted from a government housing unit.
-
Sask. family debunks misinformation after daughter's obituary pirated online
A Kipling, Sask. family says their grieving process has been stalled as they try to debunk misinformation spreading through fraudulent obituaries about their daughter.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Saskatoon
-
Almost 2,000 people join rally for public education held in Saskatoon
Almost 2,000 people joined a rally for public education in front of MLA Paul Merriman’s office in Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
Saskatoon major crimes investigating suspicious death in Sutherland
Saskatoon police have not yet said whether they’re investigating a suspicious death in a Sutherland home on Friday morning as a homicide.
-
Skating pilot project launched in Ochapowace First Nation
A pilot program for learning how to skate and trying out different Skate Canada programs was launched on the Ochapowace First Nation on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
American hockey player dies after getting cut in the neck by a skate in England
American hockey player Adam Johnson, who appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020, has died after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England on Saturday, his team said. He was 29.
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
Location, location, location: 3 former Hells Angels clubhouses heading for sale in B.C.
The three-bedroom East Vancouver home that's about to hit the market includes a brick fireplace and finished basement, along with a private back deck. Not to worry - the Hells Angels deaths-head logos have been removed from the gables.
Edmonton
-
'We all feel very duped': Albertans rally for repayment from retirement community life leases
A group of concerned Albertans claim they are each owed hundreds of thousands of dollars after signing so-called "life leases" with Christenson Communities retirement homes.
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
Alberta finance minister says CPP referendum decision will be based on 'high level feeling from many sources'
Alberta Finance Minister Nate Horner says the province's decision on whether or not to hold a referendum on leaving the Canada Pension Plan will be based on a 'high level feeling from many sources' following consultations with Albertans.
Toronto
-
How 'shrinkflation' is impacting Halloween candy this year
Trick-or-treaters are set to go door-to-door in Toronto in just a few days, but the size of Halloween candy may scare them.
-
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot available to Ontario's general public as of Monday
Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.
-
CafeTO changes to be discussed at Toronto's executive committee meeting this week
When the City of Toronto made the CafeTO program permanent in January of this year, the decision came with a newly implemented $285 application fee that was accompanied by another permit fee based on the size of the outdoor patio space that worked out to $43.70 per square metre.
Calgary
-
Calgary Ukrainian community service recognizes First World War internment
A special service at a Ukrainian church in Calgary Saturday recognized a painful part of Canada's past, which was the country's first national internment.
-
Hillhurst, Edgemont, Silver Springs,downtown core hit by water main breaks
Many Calgarians weren't getting any water when they turned on the taps Saturday, due to numerous water main outages and breaks.
-
Forge edge Cavalry 2-1 in OT thriller to defend CPL title
Tristan Borges and Forge FC followed the game plan down to the celebration part, to party like youngsters.
Montreal
-
Quebec common front rejects government offer, strikes still looming
The Quebec public sector unions federations representing around 430,000 workers say a new government contract offer is unacceptable. The unions have received a strike mandate from their members and say they will walk out for a one-day strike on Nov. 6.
-
What's scarier than Halloween? Sky-high rents, say Montreal demonstrators
People in Montreal's Park-Ex neighbourhood hit the streets on Halloween weekend to protest something residents say is even scarier: a lack of affordable housing. "We don't want tenants to be ghosts in their own neighbourhood," said Amy Darwish.
-
Woman struck by bullet while sitting in car in northeast Montreal
A woman was rushed to hospital after she was struck by a bullet while sitting in a vehicle early Sunday morning in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies neighbourhood, police say.
Ottawa
-
First snowfall of the season to hit Ottawa
Environment Canada's forecast calls for periods of rain or snow late this evening, before it changes to snow overnight. Ottawa could see 2 cm of snow by Monday morning.
-
Justin Trudeau, Tom Green, Ottawa Senators pay tribute to Matthew Perry
Public figures are sharing tributes to Matthew Perry, 54, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.
-
Ottawa firefighters douse Centretown kitchen fire
A kitchen fire in an apartment building in Centretown forced residents out into the cold for some time early Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Police look for driver in hit-and-run who abandoned vehicle
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a N.S. highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.
-
Jen Powley honoured in celebration of life
A celebration of life honouring Jen Powley, a disability rights advocate and environmentalist, was held at the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 in Halifax on Saturday.
-
People displaced, fire fighters injured after Glace Bay, N.S. duplex fire
Three firefighters were injured in a N.S. duplex fire that displaced several tenants.
Kitchener
-
Increased police presence in Kitchener for robbery involving firearm
Waterloo regional police are investigating an armed robbery in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener shooting sends man to hospital
Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in Kitchener that sent a man to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Kitchener, Ont., Christmas market cancelled after organizer gambles away vendor deposits
Around 200 local vendors are scrambling after an upcoming Christmas market was cancelled because the event organizer lost their deposit money.
Vancouver
-
New Westminster gets $30M in pier fire settlement, seeks Indigenous collaboration on rebuilding
New Westminster city council will hold a workshop Monday to discuss the future of the city's riverfront, more than three years after a massive fire destroyed the former pier and much of the park surrounding it.
-
BC SPCA in need of volunteers for program that supports survivors of domestic violence
It can be difficult for survivors of domestic violence to leave an abusive environment, but it's even harder if they are worried about a beloved pet.
-
Large police presence expected as Halloween crowds descend on downtown Vancouver
Vancouver police say party-goers can expect to see a lot of officers in the downtown core in anticipation of thousands of costumed revellers celebrating Halloween.
Vancouver Island
-
Snowboarder's 'flexing' not a reason to conclude $1K worth of gear was a gift, CRT rules
A dispute between snowboarders resulted in a roughly $1,000 judgment in B.C.'s small claims tribunal this week.
-
These 2 B.C. communities have set low-temperature records 3 days in a row
B.C.'s late-October cold snap continues to set daily temperature records in communities across the province, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
1969-2023
1969-2023 Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated 'Friends' star, dead at 54
'Friends' star Matthew Perry, the Emmy-nominated actor whose sarcastic, but lovable Chandler Bing was among television's most famous and most quotable characters, has died at 54. Some of his co-stars have paid tribute on social media, posting photos, GIFS and bloopers from their favorite episodes.