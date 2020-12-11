WINNIPEG -- A new school in Brandon, Man., is officially ready for occupancy and will open to students and staff in January 2021.

Education Minister Kelvin Goertzen and Central Services Minister Reg Helwer made the announcement about Maryland Park School on Friday morning in a news release.

“I am excited Maryland Park School is ready to start welcoming children in January, a new facility where they can continue to learn and develop,” Goertzen said.

“This new school will help accommodate the growth the city of Brandon has seen over the last 20 years and alleviate pressures on other kindergarten to Grade 8 schools across the city.”

The new facility is 65,700 square feet and is located at 700 Maryland Ave. The province noted it has capacity for 450 students from Kindergarten to Grade 8, and if needed, is designed to accommodate an additional 200 students.

Maryland Park School includes a multi-purpose space, band room, library, gymnasium, home economics and industrial art labs, a grooming room and life-skills suite. There are also resource teaching and support spaces and a STEM lab.

“Our government worked closely with the Brandon School Division and the City of Brandon to turn this project into a reality,” Helwer said.

“This new facility is also designed to be energy efficient, and was designed and built to LEED Silver specifications.”

A new early learning and child-care centre, which is operated by the YMCA of Brandon, will be housed inside the school, and provide child-care services for infants, preschool and school-aged kids.

Teachers and staff can now go to the school to set up their classrooms and prepare for students to come next month.