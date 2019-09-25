

Bobbi-Jo Stanley, CTV News Winnipeg





WINNIPEG - A new report shows there are more doctors working in Manitoba, with 80 more practising in the province over the past year.

The report, from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, shows there were 2982 licensed medical practitioners working in Manitoba as of April 30, 2019.

A news release from the province says the annual increase in the number of doctors continues to trend near a 10-year high. Since 2016, Manitoba has seen a net increase of 214 physicians, including 74 who are practicing outside of Winnipeg.

In the release, Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the number of doctors will continue to grow in the coming years, thanks in part to a new rural residency program through the University of Manitoba.

The full report can be viewed on the college’s website.