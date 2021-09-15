The number of Manitobans who took part in advance voting

Winnipeg -

Manitoba saw a spike in the number of residents who took part in advance voting compared to the last general election.

According to Elections Canada, the preliminary numbers show that 184,611 Manitobans voted in advance of this year’s election, which is nearly 67,000 more than in the last federal election. In the 2019 general election, there were 117,708 advance voters in the province.

When broken down by electoral district, Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley saw the largest number of residents turn up for advance polling at 19,133 voters. Winnipeg South Centre, Winnipeg South, Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman, and Kildonan-St. Paul followed closely behind with more than 16,000 advance voters in each of the districts.

The following chart demonstrates how many Manitobans in each electoral district voted in advance polls in the 2021 election, as well as the previous federal election

Electoral District Preliminary number of advance voters in the 44th general election Number of advance voters in the 43rd general election Brandon-Souris 9,020 5,365 Charleswood-St. James – Assiniboia- Headingley 19,133 11,991 Churchill-Keewatinook Aski 4,624 3,449 Dauphin-Swan River-Neepawa 8,616 6,264 Elmwood-Transcona 13,894 10,256 Kildonan-St. Paul 16,269 10,868 Portage-Lisgar 13,462 5,890 Provencher 14,300 8,641 Saint Boniface-St. Vital 15,624 10,688 Selkirk-Interlake-Eastman 16,276 10,103 Winnipeg Centre 9,309 5,344 Winnipeg North 10,420 11,523 Winnipeg South 16,784 11,523 Winnipeg South Centre 16,880 11,589

The election date is Sept. 20.