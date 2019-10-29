The City of Winnipeg is promising to speed up bus commutes once the South West Rapid Transit corridor from Jubilee Avenue to the University of Manitoba opens in April.

A new report says a “Spine and Feeder” system will be put in place, where the BRT corridor acts as a spine and is fed by neighbourhood routes.

A new “BLUE Line” will power the spine, running north and south from downtown to the U of M, along the rapid transit corridor and on south Pembina Highway to St. Norbert.

“The ‘feeder routes’ from the various neighbourhoods in southwest Winnipeg feed into the BLUE Line and Pembina Highway at stations or major stops. Passengers will catch their neighbourhood feeder bus, take it to a BLUE Line station and from there transfer to a BLUE Line bus, instead of waiting for one specific bus,” explained the City of Winnipeg in a news release.

The report says travel time on the corridor will improve by eight to ten minutes in ideal conditions.

Read the full report below.

It’s promising an average wait of two to three minutes for transfers from feeder routes to the BLUE Line and five to eight minutes for transfers from the BLUE Line to feeder routes.

In order to pull this off, the report says the city will need to spend an extra $3.5 million annually for added resources, including:

38 bus drivers;

four operation supervisors;

one control centre staff member focused on the BLUE Line; and

five maintenance staff.

It also says 28 articulated buses were purchased for the opening, and at peak times they will be used for the BLUE Line exclusively.

The city’s public works committee will consider the plan next week.

If approved a number of new routes will be created, changed or cancelled:

Created:

BLUE Line

635 Osborne Village

641 Lindenwoods West

642 Lindenwoods East

649 Chevrier

650 McGillivray

662 Richmond

671 Dalhousie North

672 Killarney

676 Bridgwater/River Road

677 Wilkes

690 Industrial

691 Whyte Ridge

693 Waverley Heights

694 Wildwood

Changed:

23 Broadway (formerly “29 Sherbrook – Broadway” branch)

29 Sherbrook (Stafford branch)

47 Transcona and 160 Pembina (merged into one route)

60 Pembina

65 Grant Express

66 Grant

68 Crescent

74 Kenaston

78 Waverley

91 St. Norbert

Cancelled:

51 St. Vital/University of Manitoba

64 Lindenwoods Express

72 South Pointe/University of Manitoba

76 St. Vital/University of Manitoba

84 Lindenwoods/Fort Rouge Station

86 Bridgwater/Fort Rouge Station

94 Whyteridge/Wildwood

99 Downtown/Misericordia/Windermere

109 St. Norbert DART

137 Richmond Super Express

161 University Super Express

162 Downtown/University of Manitoba/St. Norbert/Turnbull Drive

163 Waverley Heights Express

170 Downtown/University of Manitoba/St. Norbert

180 Industrial Express

181 Whyte Ridge Express

183 Richmond West Express

185 Osborne Village Express

Read the full report: