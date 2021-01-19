WINNIPEG -- Manitoba is proposing changes to the current code red restrictions, which may allow some friends and family to visit in homes, allow more stores in the province to reopen, and could allow Manitobans to get a haircut – but not all of Manitoba can expect to see relaxed restrictions.

Manitoba's top doctor said the proposed changes, which were released Tuesday morning, would balance the needs of the health-care system and the economy, but protect Manitobans at the same time.

“As we look at ways to gradually ease restrictions on the way Manitobans socialize and do business, we must always consider the needs of our health-care system and our vulnerable communities,” Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health officer, said in a statement.

“We cannot lose sight of the progress we have made over the last 10 weeks, which is why it is crucial that Manitobans continue to follow the fundamentals as we move forward through this pandemic.”

VISITING IN HOMES

Under the current public health orders, which are set to expire on Friday, Jan. 22, visitors to private residences are currently restricted, with the exception of support people, trades workers, and limited visitors for people who live alone.

The province proposed – for the sake of the personal connections and well-being of Manitobans – to allow two people, either friends or family, to visit a home. It would allow up to five people, plus household members, to visit outdoors on private property. The proposed changes could also see funerals allow up to 10 people in addition to the officiant.

SHOPPING IN STORES AND GETTING A HAIRCUT

The province is also proposing changes to retail sales, allowing stores to open with no restrictions in place on what they can sell. The physical distancing limits and occupancy limits would remain in place, and will still be enforced.

The proposed changes also suggest barbershops and hairstylists can reopen at 25 per cent capacity, though they would be required to collect information for contact tracing. Non-regulated health services, such as podiatrists and reflexologists may also be allowed to open, though they too would be required to follow physical distancing and collect information for contact tracing.

NOT ALL OF MANITOBA TO SEE EASED RESTRICTIONS

While regions including Winnipeg, Southern Health, Interlake-Eastern, and Prairie Mountain Health are expected to see some restrictions eased when health orders expire on Friday, Roussin said the Northern Health Region is likely going to remain under the strict code red restrictions given the high case count.

As of Tuesday, the region had 1,459 active cases of COVID-19 – the highest of any region in the province.

The province said the updated public health orders will be introduced later this week.

This is a developing story. More to come.