WINNIPEG -- Manitoba reported 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, made the announcement during his afternoon briefing.

The new deaths push the total to 783. Officials did note one previously announced death was removed due to a data error.

Roussin said it was a man in his 30s from the Winnipeg area, which was announced on Sunday, Roussin said the man did die but it was not because of COVID-19.

Of the new deaths, one is a woman in her 50s from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, two men in their 80s from the Southern Health Region, one was linked to McCreary/Alonsa Health Centre outbreak, and also a man in his 90s for the Southern Health Region connected to the Heritage Life Personal Care Home outbreak.

The other seven are in the Winnipeg area, including a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s from the Southeast Personal Care Home, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s linked to the outbreak at Deer Lodge Centre in Lodge 4 West, two men in their 90s, one of which is from the Concordia Place outbreak, and a woman in her 90s.

Manitoba also added 111 new cases, bringing the total to 27,740 since the pandemic started.

The five-day test positivity rate is 9.9 per cent in Manitoba and 7.4 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg had the highest number of new cases with 52. Thirty-three new cases are from the Northern Health Region, 12 come from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, eight are in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, and six are from the Southern Health Region.

Manitoba has 3,088 active cases and 23,869 people have recovered.

There are currently 131 people in hospital that have COVID-19, with 25 in intensive care. There are also another 148 people in the hospital who have recovered from COVID-19 but still require care. Of those, 12 are in intensive care.

On Monday, 1,462 tests were completed, bringing the total to 454,951 since February 2020.