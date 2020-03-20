WINNIPEG -- For the second straight day, Manitoba has recorded no new cases of COVID-19.

The most recent update from the province shows a total of 17 lab-confirmed and presumptive positive cases.

The province officially implemented a State of Emergency Friday morning.

At the time, the current orders under the state of emergency apply to public places, and not workplaces. However, the province says workplaces should follow social distancing practices, including avoiding greetings that involve touching, such as handshakes.

Workplaces should also disinfect frequently used surfaces, and continue following public health advice related to self-monitoring and self-isolation if you have been exposed to someone with the virus.

TESTING SITES OPEN SATURDAY

A new community testing site will open Saturday at the Manitoba Public Insurance Bison Drive Service Centre.

The site is a drive-thru site, located at 15 St. Barnes Street. MPI employees vacated the site earlier this week to allow the new site to be built.