WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister wants public sector pension funds to bulk buy their investment management services.

Pallister says if the funds purchased the services as a group, it would create better returns and reduce management fees.

The premier estimates this could increase annual returns by $200 million.

“This is a way to ensure we’re getting maximum returns for our people in Manitoba,” said Pallister.

The provincial government will meet with pension fund administrators in the coming weeks with the goal of making recommendations in March.