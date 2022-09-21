The reason Winnipeg police say catalytic converter thefts are dropping

Catalytic converters, which regulate vehicle exhaust emissions, contain precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium. (RCMP) Catalytic converters, which regulate vehicle exhaust emissions, contain precious metals like platinum, rhodium and palladium. (RCMP)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island