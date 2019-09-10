The Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government and PC Leader Brian Pallister is re-elected as premier.

Pallister won the seat in the Fort Whyte riding, and will see many of his ministers back at the cabinet table, though Crown Services Minister Colleen lost in St. Vital.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont retained his seat in St. Boniface, with his party also winning in River Heights and Tyndall Park.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew was re-elected in Fort Rouge, defeating Green Party Leader James Beddome.

To find out a full list of results head to: https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/provincial-election-2019/results