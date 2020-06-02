WINNIPEG -- Multiple spray pads in the City of Winnipeg will reopen to the public on Wednesday.

The City of Winnipeg announced Tuesday afternoon they will reopen 18 of the 21 spray pads currently in the city.

Spray pads were on the list of services allowed to reopen in the province’s second phase, which commenced Monday. The pads were closed along with other park facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following spray pad locations are scheduled to open Wednesday:

Central Park

Fort Rouge

Freight House

Gateway

Jill Officer Park

Lindenwoods

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Park City West

Provencher Park

River Heights

St. Norbert

Sturgeon Heights

Valley Gardens

Vimy Ridge Memorial Park

Waverley Heights

West Kildonan

Westdale

The Old Ex and St. James Assiniboia Centennial spray pads are not opening Wednesday, as they are currently being used as COVID-19 testing sites by the province. The Shaughnessy Spray Pad is not open yet due to maintenance work that is required, a city release said.

The spray pads will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

While the spray pads have reopened, residents are being advised by the city to use them at their own risk.

“The City will not be sanitizing spray pads and on-site washrooms will not be available for use,” a release states. “Social distancing is still required and individuals must maintain a distance of at least two metres from every other individual; however, this does not apply to people who can demonstrate that they are living together in the same household.”

The city adds those who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are being asked to not use the spray pads.