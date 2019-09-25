

Melissa Hansen, CTV News Winnipeg





A New Flyer bus with Winnipeg Transit decals was spotted in the R.M. of Morris Man. Tuesday.

Reeve Ralph Groening tweeted a photo of what appears to be a Winnipeg Transit bus stuck on a mud road.

He joked “in the event anyone in Winnipeg is Waiting for city bus #388 please note this bus is now in the RM of Morris.”

The City of Winnipeg said the bus is not part of the fleet yet and that it is still the property of New Flyer.

Tuesday, a spokesperson from New Flyer said the transit bus spotted in the photo was being shipped from Crookston, Minn., destined for Winnipeg Transit.

They said the bus was being delivered by a third party driver on Monday when they got lost.

New Flyer said the bus has since been removed and will undergo a thorough inspection before being delivered to Winnipeg.