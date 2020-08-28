WINNIPEG -- Three schools are responsible for more than 90 per cent of the photo radar tickets handed out in school zones in the Elmwood-East Kildonan area.

According to a new report issued by the East Kildonan-Transcona Community Committee, from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2018, 11,195 tickets were issued in school zones, 10,958 by photo enforcement.

The total number of tickets issued by photo enforcement near River Elm School was 6,390, about 58 per cent.

The King's School had 2,276 tickets issued in its reduced speed zone, and Ecole Riviere Rouge had 1,367 tickets handed out in its school zone.

Together, these three schools make up 91 per cent of the photo radar tickets handed in the Elmwood-East Kildonan area.

FIXING THE PROBLEM

In the report, Public Service said it is reviewing these three school zones to determine if additional measures can be implemented to reduce motorist speeds and improve safety for all road users.

It said the feedback it received on the zones was overwhelmingly positive from parents, school staff, and patrols.

The report outlines a few solutions, including making school zones 24/7 to avoid confusion. Right now, school zones are only in effect during certain hours from September to June.

Other solutions in the report included adding lights to make drivers more aware of the zones and making all schools 30 kilometres per hour zones, including middle and high schools.

The report notes that school zones are effective, with motorists even slowing below the posted 50 km/h limit that is in effect during non-school hours.

CTV News has reached out to Councillor Shawn Nason, whose ward encompasses the schools in the report.

This is a developing story. More details to come.