WINNIPEG -- Canada's climate minister is promising new funding for two Manitoba organizations to help the province's fight against climate change.

"Here in Manitoba and in the Prairies, 2019 was indeed a challenging year with ranchers and farmers facing some of the driest winter-spring conditions in 133 years," said Jonathan Wilkinson, minister of environment and climate change.

Both Eco-West Canada and the Assiniboine Park Conservancy will receive $100,000 from the federal Climate Action Fund.

The money goes towards raising awareness among youth, as well as developing community climate action and resiliency plans.

The climate action fund provides up to $3 million annually for these kinds of initiatives, but that is only a drop in the bucket compared to the upcoming costs related to climate change.

'Including a whole range of initiatives from green infrastructure to the accelerated faze out of coal to methane regulation to investments in electric vehicle infrastructure. It's $60 to $70 billion and we all know that's the beginning,' said Wilkinson.

The federal government hopes to meet and exceed greenhouse gas emission targets by 30 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, and achieve a net zero economy by 2050.