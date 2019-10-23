WINNIPEG -- Premier Brian Pallister has added new faces to his inner circle while shuffling others.

Brandon West MLA Reg Helwer got into cabinet with a new portfolio, Central Services, that will “focus on modernization” of government services.

Winnipeg MLA Sarah Guillemard is the other new cabinet member, taking over the newly named Department of Conservation and Climate, formerly known as Sustainable Development.

One of the more significant changes sees Rochelle Squires move from the that previous green file to Municipal Relations.

The portfolio includes the City of Winnipeg, which has had an icy relationship at times with the province.

Minister Jeff Wharton will keep Crown Services, which he inherited from the election loss of Colleen Mayer. Wharton was the municipal relations minister before the shuffle.

Other changes saw Ralph Eichler move from Agriculture to a newly named portfolio Economic Development and Training.

Former Trade Minister Blaine Pederson takes over Agriculture and Resource Development.

The number of cabinet ministers, excluding the premier, has gone up from 13 to 14.