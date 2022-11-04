The two new exhibits now on display at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre

The exhibit features animated representations of artwork set to original musical compositions. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg) The exhibit features animated representations of artwork set to original musical compositions. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine chief justice: Judges are going to war

Ukraine's top judge says justices have left the courtroom to take up arms, while those who've remained at work are regularly interrupted by air raid warnings, missile strikes and having to run to shelter.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island