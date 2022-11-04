The two new exhibits now on display at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre

Two new exhibits are now open to the public at Oseredok - the Ukrainian Cultural Centre - with one showing the beauty of art, and the other depicting the brutality of war.

The first exhibit, called "The Immersive World of Ukrainian Art," focuses on the creative achievements of the country's most famous artists and styles.

"It’s an immersive space where you’re able to have sights, sounds, music, surround the viewer and you’re able to experience these artworks in a way that you don’t normally see," said Alexandra Shkandrij, curator of exhibits at Oseredok.

The exhibit features animated representations of artwork set to original musical compositions. The art comes from some of Ukraine’s most significant and acclaimed artists, such as Taras Shevchenko and Maria Prymachenko. The exhibition will also feature art from Oseredok’s collection not previously displayed to the public.

The other exhibit – titled "Ukraine: Land of the Brave," depicts the lives of ordinary Ukrainians living through the horrors of the current Russian invasion. It features footage from journalists and photographers on the front lines.

"All of the people who were behind that project, they were in Ukraine during the war, and this was created entirely during this past eight months of the war," said Shkandrij.

"They went through over 10,000 images to create this sort of multi-faceted story of what has been happening, and informing the public about what’s been happening in Ukraine."

Both exhibits are running until April 2023 at Oseredok, 184 Alexander Avenue E. Admission is free.