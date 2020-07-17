WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Foundation announced on Thursday it will be distributing $8.9 million in stabilization grants to 279 local charities dealing with revenue loss and expenses from the pandemic.

In total, the foundation received 303 applications for the grants, with organizations such as Agape Table, Wildlife Haven Rehabilitation Centre and the Bear Clan Patrol being selected for the funds. The grants range from $2,500 to $50,000.

Rick Frost, CEO of the Winnipeg Foundation, said charities play a vital role in the community.

“We have seen the devastating effect COVID-19 has had on the charitable sector by forcing organizations to temporarily shut down or pivot programming,” he said in a news release.

“Some organizations have had to lay off staff and have felt anxiety over uncertain financial situations. At the same time, we have also seen the resilience of the sector in challenging times, including organizations coming together, and finding creative new ways to deliver services.”

The foundation’s stabilization grants program is open to all registered Winnipeg charities.

Originally, the Winnipeg Foundation had committed to $6 million for the grant program, but donor advisors provided additional funding. The foundation also reallocated money from other projects to make sure the charities received as much support as possible.

“We know that the impact of the pandemic has been challenging for Winnipeg charities,” said Megan Tate, director of community grants for the foundation.

“The Stabilization Grants program came together quickly in order to provide financial support as soon as possible. The funding has also been designed to be flexible, ensuring organizations can allocate resources where they are needed most, as circumstances continue to evolve.”

The stabilization grants program is part of the second phase of the foundation’s COVID-19 response.

During the first phase, it gave emergency support by helping charities that provide basic needs for the community’s most vulnerable. This involved providing $2.5 million in Covid-19 emergency response grants.

The foundation also distributed $1.4 million through the emergency community support fund.